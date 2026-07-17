Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2026-07-17 - Emergency
This emergency release adds a new managed rule to block active exploitation of a critical remote code execution (RCE) and SQL injection (SQLi) vulnerability found in popular web frameworks.
Key Findings
-
Generic Frameworks - Unauthenticated RCE: Attackers can execute arbitrary system commands with web server privileges by sending malicious input containing invalid path sequences during request processing.
-
Generic Frameworks - SQLi: Attackers can execute unauthorized database queries due to a failure to sanitize input values within request parameters.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - Unauthenticated RCE
|N/A
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - SQLi
|N/A
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Free Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - Unauthenticated RCE
|N/A
|Block
|This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Free Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - SQLi
|N/A
|Block
|This is a new detection.