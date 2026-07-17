Preview sent emails in the Activity log

You can now preview the content of sent emails directly from the Email Service Activity log. Expand a sent email and open the new Preview section to inspect the message as it was sent, across tabs for the rendered HTML body, the Text body, the Headers, the Attachments, and the full Raw RFC 5322 ↗ source.

Previously, the Activity log surfaced delivery and authentication metadata but not the message content, making rendering and content issues harder to debug. Message preview closes that gap.

To make messages previewable, turn on Email preview in your sending domain's settings. Previews cover messages sent while the setting is turned on and are retained for about seven days. Sending domains onboarded on or after 2026-07-02 have Email preview turned on automatically.

Refer to Email logs for more information.