Restart, reboot, or shut down a Cloudflare One Appliance from the dashboard
You can now restart, reboot, or shut down a Cloudflare One Appliance directly from the dashboard or via API.
- Restart — Restart managed services. Purges temporary and (optionally) persistent state.
- Reboot — Power cycle the appliance. Optionally, purge persistent state. Re-applies configuration starting from scratch.
- Shutdown — Power off the appliance. Optionally, purge persistent state. The machine will be offline until manually powered on again.
In the dashboard, go to Networking > Connectors > Appliances, select an appliance, then Edit > Operations to send an operation. Via API,
POST to the
/accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id}/interrupts endpoint.
For details, refer to Appliance operations.