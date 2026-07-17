Restart, reboot, or shut down a Cloudflare One Appliance from the dashboard

You can now restart, reboot, or shut down a Cloudflare One Appliance directly from the dashboard or via API.

Restart — Restart managed services. Purges temporary and (optionally) persistent state.

— Restart managed services. Purges temporary and (optionally) persistent state. Reboot — Power cycle the appliance. Optionally, purge persistent state. Re-applies configuration starting from scratch.

— Power cycle the appliance. Optionally, purge persistent state. Re-applies configuration starting from scratch. Shutdown — Power off the appliance. Optionally, purge persistent state. The machine will be offline until manually powered on again.

In the dashboard, go to Networking > Connectors > Appliances, select an appliance, then Edit > Operations to send an operation. Via API, POST to the /accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id}/interrupts endpoint.

For details, refer to Appliance operations.