Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Manage Flagship from the command line with Wrangler
Wrangler now includes
wrangler flagship, a command suite for managing Flagship apps and feature flags from your terminal.
Create an app and, if you use it from a Worker, add it to your
wrangler.json or
wrangler.jsonc file as a binding:
Then create flags for the behavior you want to control. Flags can be booleans, strings, numbers, or JSON values:
After a flag exists, change its default variation or use enable and disable commands as kill switches. Existing targeting rules continue to apply unless you change or clear them explicitly:
For release workflows, use
rollout,
split, and
rules to change exposure without redeploying your Worker:
These commands can also be used from CI/CD pipelines, scripts, and AI agents to inspect Flagship state, update flag behavior, or roll back changes through Wrangler.
Refer to the
wrangler flagship command reference for the full command guide.