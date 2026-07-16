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Manage Flagship from the command line with Wrangler

Flagship

Wrangler now includes wrangler flagship, a command suite for managing Flagship apps and feature flags from your terminal.

Create an app and, if you use it from a Worker, add it to your wrangler.json or wrangler.jsonc file as a binding:

Terminal window
wrangler flagship apps create "My Worker App" \
  --binding FLAGS \
  --update-config

Then create flags for the behavior you want to control. Flags can be booleans, strings, numbers, or JSON values:

Terminal window
wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> new-checkout


wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> checkout-flow \
  --variation control=old-checkout \
  --variation treatment=new-checkout \
  --default control \
  --type string

After a flag exists, change its default variation or use enable and disable commands as kill switches. Existing targeting rules continue to apply unless you change or clear them explicitly:

Terminal window
wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> checkout-flow --default treatment
wrangler flagship flags disable <APP_ID> checkout-flow
wrangler flagship flags enable <APP_ID> checkout-flow

For release workflows, use rollout, split, and rules to change exposure without redeploying your Worker:

Terminal window
wrangler flagship flags rollout <APP_ID> new-checkout \
  --to on \
  --percentage 25 \
  --by user_id


wrangler flagship flags split <APP_ID> checkout-flow \
  --weight control=80 \
  --weight treatment=20 \
  --by user_id


wrangler flagship flags rules update <APP_ID> checkout-flow \
  --priority 1 \
  --when "country equals US"

These commands can also be used from CI/CD pipelines, scripts, and AI agents to inspect Flagship state, update flag behavior, or roll back changes through Wrangler.

Refer to the wrangler flagship command reference for the full command guide.