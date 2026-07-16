Manage Flagship from the command line with Wrangler

Wrangler now includes wrangler flagship , a command suite for managing Flagship apps and feature flags from your terminal.

Create an app and, if you use it from a Worker, add it to your wrangler.json or wrangler.jsonc file as a binding:

Terminal window wrangler flagship apps create "My Worker App" \ --binding FLAGS \ --update-config

Then create flags for the behavior you want to control. Flags can be booleans, strings, numbers, or JSON values:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> new-checkout wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> checkout-flow \ --variation control=old-checkout \ --variation treatment=new-checkout \ --default control \ --type string

After a flag exists, change its default variation or use enable and disable commands as kill switches. Existing targeting rules continue to apply unless you change or clear them explicitly:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> checkout-flow --default treatment wrangler flagship flags disable <APP_ID> checkout-flow wrangler flagship flags enable <APP_ID> checkout-flow

For release workflows, use rollout , split , and rules to change exposure without redeploying your Worker:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags rollout <APP_ID> new-checkout \ --to on \ --percentage 25 \ --by user_id wrangler flagship flags split <APP_ID> checkout-flow \ --weight control= 80 \ --weight treatment= 20 \ --by user_id wrangler flagship flags rules update <APP_ID> checkout-flow \ --priority 1 \ --when "country equals US"

These commands can also be used from CI/CD pipelines, scripts, and AI agents to inspect Flagship state, update flag behavior, or roll back changes through Wrangler.