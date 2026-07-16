Bot management fields and ASN support in Cache Rules

Cache Rules now supports bot management fields and the ip.src.asnum field in expression filters. You can now build cache policies that differentiate between automated and human traffic, or segment caching behavior by autonomous system number (ASN).

This allows you to apply different caching strategies for verified bots, high-risk traffic, or specific network operators without affecting legitimate user requests. For example, you can set shorter cache TTLs for suspected bot traffic or bypass cache entirely for requests from specific ASNs.

New fields

The following fields are now available in Cache Rules expressions:

Field Type Description cf.bot_management.score Number Bot score from 1 to 99 , where a lower value indicates a higher likelihood that the request originates from a bot. cf.bot_management.ja3_hash String JA3 fingerprint of the request, which helps identify the client making the connection. cf.bot_management.ja4 String JA4 fingerprint of the request, which provides a more detailed client identification than JA3. cf.bot_management.verified_bot Boolean Whether the request originates from a verified bot, such as a search engine crawler. cf.bot_management.static_resource Boolean Whether the request is for a static resource and therefore exempt from bot detection. cf.bot_management.js_detection.passed Boolean Whether the browser passed JavaScript detection when the feature is enabled. cf.bot_management.attack_score Number Classifies the request by attack score, from 1 (likely automated) to 99 (likely human). cf.bot_management.api_score Number Classifies the request by API score, from 1 (likely automated) to 99 (likely human). cf.bot_management.bot_tags["<TAG>"] Boolean Whether the bot traffic matches the specified tag, such as google or bing . cf.bot_management.corporate_proxy Boolean Whether the request originates from a known corporate proxy. ip.src.asnum Number The autonomous system number (ASN) of the incoming request's IP address.

Note Bot management fields require a Bot Management subscription. ip.src.asnum is available on all plans.

Example

Cache Rules expressions support combining these fields with other criteria. The following example sets a shorter cache TTL for API requests that originate from a high-risk bot or an unexpected ASN:

(http.request.uri.path contains "/api/" and cf.bot_management.score lt 30) or (http.request.uri.path contains "/api/" and not ip.src.asnum in {12345 67890})

To learn more, refer to the Cache Rules documentation and the Fields reference.