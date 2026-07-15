Deprecate legacy Workers KV namespace API routes

The legacy Workers KV API routes under /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/* are deprecated as of July 15, 2026, and will stop working on October 15, 2026. Migrate to the documented Workers KV API routes under /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/* before that date.

The legacy and replacement routes are interchangeable. They accept the same request parameters and return the same response payloads. To migrate, update the URL path from /workers/namespaces/ to /storage/kv/namespaces/ .

What you need to do

Update any integration that calls a route under /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/ to use the equivalent route under /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/ . The migration is a direct URL path substitution — request parameters and response payloads are identical:

GET and POST /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces → GET and POST /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces

and → and GET , PUT , and DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id} → GET , PUT , and DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}

, , and → , , and GET /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id}/keys → GET /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}/keys

→ GET /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id}/metadata/{key_name} → GET /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}/metadata/{key_name}

→ GET , PUT , and DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id}/values/{key_name} → GET , PUT , and DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}/values/{key_name}

For more information about the deprecation timeline, refer to API deprecations.