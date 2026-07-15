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Deprecate legacy Workers KV namespace API routes

KV

The legacy Workers KV API routes under /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/* are deprecated as of July 15, 2026, and will stop working on October 15, 2026. Migrate to the documented Workers KV API routes under /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/* before that date.

The legacy and replacement routes are interchangeable. They accept the same request parameters and return the same response payloads. To migrate, update the URL path from /workers/namespaces/ to /storage/kv/namespaces/.

What you need to do

Update any integration that calls a route under /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/ to use the equivalent route under /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/. The migration is a direct URL path substitution — request parameters and response payloads are identical:

  • GET and POST /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespacesGET and POST /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces
  • GET, PUT, and DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id}GET, PUT, and DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}
  • GET /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id}/keysGET /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}/keys
  • GET /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id}/metadata/{key_name}GET /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}/metadata/{key_name}
  • GET, PUT, and DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id}/values/{key_name}GET, PUT, and DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}/values/{key_name}

For more information about the deprecation timeline, refer to API deprecations.