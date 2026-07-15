Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Deprecate legacy Workers KV namespace API routes
The legacy Workers KV API routes under
/accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/* are deprecated as of July 15, 2026, and will stop working on October 15, 2026. Migrate to the documented Workers KV API routes under
/accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/* before that date.
The legacy and replacement routes are interchangeable. They accept the same request parameters and return the same response payloads. To migrate, update the URL path from
/workers/namespaces/ to
/storage/kv/namespaces/.
Update any integration that calls a route under
/accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/ to use the equivalent route under
/accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/. The migration is a direct URL path substitution — request parameters and response payloads are identical:
GETand
POST /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces→
GETand
POST /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces
GET,
PUT, and
DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id}→
GET,
PUT, and
DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}
GET /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id}/keys→
GET /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}/keys
GET /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id}/metadata/{key_name}→
GET /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}/metadata/{key_name}
GET,
PUT, and
DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/workers/namespaces/{namespace_id}/values/{key_name}→
GET,
PUT, and
DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/storage/kv/namespaces/{namespace_id}/values/{key_name}
For more information about the deprecation timeline, refer to API deprecations.