Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2026-07-14
This release introduces new rules targeting critical infrastructure vulnerabilities. These include an unauthenticated memory disclosure flaw in Citrix NetScaler ADC and Gateway (CVE-2026-8451) and a high-severity pre-authentication remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Progress Kemp LoadMaster (CVE-2026-8037).
Key Findings
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CVE-2026-8451: An insufficient input validation vulnerability affects Citrix NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway appliances configured as a SAML Identity Provider (IdP). Remote, unauthenticated attackers can exploit this flaw by sending malformed requests to trigger a memory overread, allowing them to leak chunks of sensitive data from adjacent appliance memory.
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CVE-2026-8037: A critical OS command injection vulnerability in Progress Kemp LoadMaster load balancers allows unauthenticated remote attackers to achieve remote code execution (RCE).
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Citrix Netscaler ADC - Insufficient Input Validation - CVE:CVE-2026-8451
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Progress Kemp LoadMaster - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2026-8037
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection.