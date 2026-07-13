Agents can respond to MCP elicitation requests

Agents connected to Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers with addMcpServer can now handle elicitation ↗ requests.

Elicitation lets an MCP server request user input while it handles a tool call. Form mode collects structured, non-sensitive data. URL mode asks for consent before opening an out-of-band flow, such as third-party authorization or payment.

sequenceDiagram participant User participant Agent as Agent (MCP client) participant Server as MCP server participant Browser Server->>Agent: elicitation/create Agent->>User: Show server, reason, and input or URL User->>Agent: Submit, open, decline, or cancel Agent->>Browser: Open URL after consent (URL mode) Agent->>Server: accept, decline, or cancel Server-->>Agent: Optional URL completion notification

Register a handler for each mode your Agent supports in onStart() :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { onStart () { this . mcp . configureElicitationHandlers ( { form : ( request , serverId ) => this . forwardToUser ( request , serverId ) , url : ( request , serverId ) => this . forwardToUser ( request , serverId ) , } ) ; } forwardToUser ( request , serverId ) { // Show the request in your UI and resolve after the user responds. throw new Error ( `Implement elicitation for ${ serverId } : ${ request . params . message } ` , ) ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import type { ElicitRequest , ElicitResult } from "agents/mcp" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { onStart () { this . mcp . configureElicitationHandlers ( { form : ( request , serverId ) => this . forwardToUser ( request , serverId ) , url : ( request , serverId ) => this . forwardToUser ( request , serverId ) , } ) ; } private forwardToUser ( request : ElicitRequest , serverId : string , ) : Promise < ElicitResult > { // Show the request in your UI and resolve after the user responds. throw new Error ( `Implement elicitation for ${ serverId } : ${ request . params . message } ` , ) ; } }

Connections advertise only the modes with configured handlers. An Agent without handlers advertises no elicitation capability, which lets the server use its fallback. The SDK stores the advertised modes with each MCP server registration so they survive Durable Object hibernation. Callback functions remain in memory and reattach when onStart() runs.

For implementation details and a browser forwarding pattern, refer to MCP client elicitation. The mcp-client ↗ and mcp-elicitation ↗ examples implement both sides.

Upgrade

To update to this release: