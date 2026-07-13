Origin Content Signals for Markdown for Agents

Markdown for Agents now preserves security- and cache-relevant response headers from your origin when converting HTML to Markdown:

Markdown for Agents preserves security headers such as Strict-Transport-Security (HSTS), Content-Security-Policy (CSP), X-Frame-Options , Set-Cookie , and CORS headers (for example, Access-Control-Allow-Origin ) on the converted response.

(HSTS), (CSP), , , and CORS headers (for example, ) on the converted response. Caching headers ( Cache-Control , Expires , Age ) continue to pass through.

Your origin's Content Signals ↗ policy is now authoritative. If your origin sets a content-signal header, Markdown for Agents preserves it. When the origin does not send one, Cloudflare adds the default Content-Signal: ai-train=yes, search=yes, ai-input=yes .

This release also fixes relative link resolution for directory-style base URLs (those ending in a trailing slash). Previously, relative links such as ../page/ could resolve one path segment too high and return a 404 . Links are now resolved correctly per RFC 3986 ↗.

Refer to our developer documentation for more details.