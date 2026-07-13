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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Origin Content Signals for Markdown for Agents

Cloudflare Fundamentals

Markdown for Agents now preserves security- and cache-relevant response headers from your origin when converting HTML to Markdown:

  • Markdown for Agents preserves security headers such as Strict-Transport-Security (HSTS), Content-Security-Policy (CSP), X-Frame-Options, Set-Cookie, and CORS headers (for example, Access-Control-Allow-Origin) on the converted response.
  • Caching headers (Cache-Control, Expires, Age) continue to pass through.

Your origin's Content Signals policy is now authoritative. If your origin sets a content-signal header, Markdown for Agents preserves it. When the origin does not send one, Cloudflare adds the default Content-Signal: ai-train=yes, search=yes, ai-input=yes.

This release also fixes relative link resolution for directory-style base URLs (those ending in a trailing slash). Previously, relative links such as ../page/ could resolve one path segment too high and return a 404. Links are now resolved correctly per RFC 3986.

Refer to our developer documentation for more details.