Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Origin Content Signals for Markdown for Agents
Markdown for Agents now preserves security- and cache-relevant response headers from your origin when converting HTML to Markdown:
- Markdown for Agents preserves security headers such as
Strict-Transport-Security(HSTS),
Content-Security-Policy(CSP),
X-Frame-Options,
Set-Cookie, and CORS headers (for example,
Access-Control-Allow-Origin) on the converted response.
- Caching headers (
Cache-Control,
Expires,
Age) continue to pass through.
Your origin's Content Signals ↗ policy is now authoritative. If your origin sets a
content-signal header, Markdown for Agents preserves it. When the origin does not send one, Cloudflare adds the default
Content-Signal: ai-train=yes, search=yes, ai-input=yes.
This release also fixes relative link resolution for directory-style base URLs (those ending in a trailing slash). Previously, relative links such as
../page/ could resolve one path segment too high and return a
404. Links are now resolved correctly per RFC 3986 ↗.
Refer to our developer documentation for more details.