Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Zero Trust Networks route endpoints and Cloudflare Tunnel connections field retiring on October 5, 2026
On October 5, 2026, two changes take effect across the Zero Trust Networks API and Cloudflare Tunnel API: the CIDR-encoded route endpoints are removed, and tunnel list and get responses no longer include the
connections field. If you manage private network routes or read tunnel connection details through the API,
cloudflared, Terraform, or another integration, review the changes in the following sections and migrate before the removal date.
The CIDR-encoded route endpoints are deprecated in favor of the standard,
route_id-based endpoints that already exist today. Both sets of endpoints route a private network through Cloudflare Tunnel or Cloudflare Mesh (the API still refers to Mesh nodes as
warp_connector) — only the request shape changes.
Deprecated endpoints (removed October 5, 2026):
- Create a tunnel route (CIDR Endpoint):
POST /accounts/{account_id}/teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded}
- Update a tunnel route (CIDR Endpoint):
PATCH /accounts/{account_id}/teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded}
- Delete a tunnel route (CIDR Endpoint):
DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded}
Replacement endpoints:
- Create a tunnel route:
POST /accounts/{account_id}/teamnet/routes
- Update a tunnel route:
PATCH /accounts/{account_id}/teamnet/routes/{route_id}
- Delete a tunnel route:
DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/teamnet/routes/{route_id}
|Deprecated (CIDR-encoded path)
|Replacement
|Route identifier
|URL-encoded CIDR in the path (
/network/{ip_network_encoded})
route_id in the path (
network moves to the request body on create)
|Create
POST .../teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded}
POST .../teamnet/routes with
network and
tunnel_id in the body
|Update
PATCH .../teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded}
PATCH .../teamnet/routes/{route_id}
|Delete
DELETE .../teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded}
DELETE .../teamnet/routes/{route_id}
- Capture each route's
route_idby calling List tunnel routes, or read it from the response the first time you create a route with the replacement endpoint.
- Update any scripts, backend services, or CI/CD pipelines that call the CIDR-encoded endpoints directly.
- If you manage routes with the
cloudflared tunnel route ip add | deletecommands, upgrade
cloudflaredto the latest version ↗.
- If you manage routes with Terraform, make sure you are on a current version of the
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route↗ resource and the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗.
Starting the same day, the
connections array is removed from list and get responses for Cloudflare Tunnel and Cloudflare Mesh nodes (the
cfd_tunnel and
warp_connector API resources). Query the dedicated connections endpoint instead of reading the field off the tunnel or node object.
This affects:
GET /accounts/{account_id}/cfd_tunnel—
connectionsremoved from each item in
result
GET /accounts/{account_id}/cfd_tunnel/{tunnel_id}—
connectionsremoved from
result
GET /accounts/{account_id}/warp_connector—
connectionsremoved from each item in
result
GET /accounts/{account_id}/warp_connector/{tunnel_id}—
connectionsremoved from
result
Fetch connection details from the tunnel-specific connections endpoint instead of parsing it off the list or get response. For Cloudflare Tunnel, call
GET /accounts/{account_id}/cfd_tunnel/{tunnel_id}/connections. For Cloudflare Mesh, call
GET /accounts/{account_id}/warp_connector/{tunnel_id}/connections.
Update any dashboards, monitoring scripts, or automation that parses
connections from the tunnel list or get response.
cloudflared and the Cloudflare Terraform provider do not read this field, so no changes are required on their side for this part of the update.
- Smaller, faster responses. Cloudflare Tunnel and Cloudflare Mesh nodes with many connections no longer inflate every list and get call — connection detail is only fetched when you need it.
- A single way to identify a route. Consolidating on
route_idremoves the need to URL-encode CIDR ranges into the path and matches how every other resource in the Zero Trust Networks API is addressed.
- Consistency across the API. Both changes align these endpoints with Cloudflare's standard REST conventions for resource identifiers and nested detail endpoints.
To learn more, refer to the Zero Trust Networks API, the Cloudflare Tunnel API, and Routes documentation.