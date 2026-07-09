Zero Trust Networks route endpoints and Cloudflare Tunnel connections field retiring on October 5, 2026

On October 5, 2026, two changes take effect across the Zero Trust Networks API and Cloudflare Tunnel API: the CIDR-encoded route endpoints are removed, and tunnel list and get responses no longer include the connections field. If you manage private network routes or read tunnel connection details through the API, cloudflared , Terraform, or another integration, review the changes in the following sections and migrate before the removal date.

Route endpoints

The CIDR-encoded route endpoints are deprecated in favor of the standard, route_id -based endpoints that already exist today. Both sets of endpoints route a private network through Cloudflare Tunnel or Cloudflare Mesh (the API still refers to Mesh nodes as warp_connector ) — only the request shape changes.

Deprecated endpoints (removed October 5, 2026):

Create a tunnel route (CIDR Endpoint): POST /accounts/{account_id}/teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded}

Update a tunnel route (CIDR Endpoint): PATCH /accounts/{account_id}/teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded}

Delete a tunnel route (CIDR Endpoint): DELETE /accounts/{account_id}/teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded}

Replacement endpoints:

What is changing

Deprecated (CIDR-encoded path) Replacement Route identifier URL-encoded CIDR in the path ( /network/{ip_network_encoded} ) route_id in the path ( network moves to the request body on create) Create POST .../teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded} POST .../teamnet/routes with network and tunnel_id in the body Update PATCH .../teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded} PATCH .../teamnet/routes/{route_id} Delete DELETE .../teamnet/routes/network/{ip_network_encoded} DELETE .../teamnet/routes/{route_id}

Action required

Capture each route's route_id by calling List tunnel routes, or read it from the response the first time you create a route with the replacement endpoint. Update any scripts, backend services, or CI/CD pipelines that call the CIDR-encoded endpoints directly. If you manage routes with the cloudflared tunnel route ip add | delete commands, upgrade cloudflared to the latest version ↗ . If you manage routes with Terraform, make sure you are on a current version of the cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route ↗ resource and the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗ .

Terminal window # Before: create a route by URL-encoding the CIDR into the path curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /teamnet/routes/network/172.16.0.0%2F16 \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{"tunnel_id": "' $TUNNEL_ID '", "comment": "Example comment for this route."}' # After: create a route with the network in the request body curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /teamnet/routes \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{"network": "172.16.0.0/16", "tunnel_id": "' $TUNNEL_ID '", "comment": "Example comment for this route."}' # After: update or delete a route using its route_id curl -X PATCH https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /teamnet/routes/ $ROUTE_ID \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -d '{"comment": "Updated comment for this route."}' curl -X DELETE https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /teamnet/routes/ $ROUTE_ID \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

Cloudflare Tunnel and Cloudflare Mesh connections

Starting the same day, the connections array is removed from list and get responses for Cloudflare Tunnel and Cloudflare Mesh nodes (the cfd_tunnel and warp_connector API resources). Query the dedicated connections endpoint instead of reading the field off the tunnel or node object.

This affects:

GET /accounts/{account_id}/cfd_tunnel — connections removed from each item in result

— removed from each item in GET /accounts/{account_id}/cfd_tunnel/{tunnel_id} — connections removed from result

— removed from GET /accounts/{account_id}/warp_connector — connections removed from each item in result

— removed from each item in GET /accounts/{account_id}/warp_connector/{tunnel_id} — connections removed from result

Action required

Fetch connection details from the tunnel-specific connections endpoint instead of parsing it off the list or get response. For Cloudflare Tunnel, call GET /accounts/{account_id}/cfd_tunnel/{tunnel_id}/connections . For Cloudflare Mesh, call GET /accounts/{account_id}/warp_connector/{tunnel_id}/connections .

Terminal window # Before: read connections off the tunnel object curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /cfd_tunnel/ $TUNNEL_ID \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " # After: query connections directly curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /cfd_tunnel/ $TUNNEL_ID /connections \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

Update any dashboards, monitoring scripts, or automation that parses connections from the tunnel list or get response. cloudflared and the Cloudflare Terraform provider do not read this field, so no changes are required on their side for this part of the update.

Why we are making these changes

Smaller, faster responses. Cloudflare Tunnel and Cloudflare Mesh nodes with many connections no longer inflate every list and get call — connection detail is only fetched when you need it.

Cloudflare Tunnel and Cloudflare Mesh nodes with many connections no longer inflate every list and get call — connection detail is only fetched when you need it. A single way to identify a route. Consolidating on route_id removes the need to URL-encode CIDR ranges into the path and matches how every other resource in the Zero Trust Networks API is addressed.

Consolidating on removes the need to URL-encode CIDR ranges into the path and matches how every other resource in the Zero Trust Networks API is addressed. Consistency across the API. Both changes align these endpoints with Cloudflare's standard REST conventions for resource identifiers and nested detail endpoints.

To learn more, refer to the Zero Trust Networks API, the Cloudflare Tunnel API, and Routes documentation.