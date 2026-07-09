If your account does not already have a key-value (KV) backed Durable Object namespace, you can no longer create new ones. New Durable Object namespaces must use the SQLite storage backend, which has been recommended for all new Durable Objects since it became generally available ↗ in 2024.

Create a new class with a new_sqlite_classes migration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyDurableObject" ] } ] } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyDurableObject" ]

SQLite-backed Durable Objects have feature parity with the key-value backend — including the key-value storage API — and additionally support relational SQL queries and point-in-time recovery to restore an object's storage to any point in the past 30 days.

If you attempt to create a new key-value backed namespace (a new_classes migration) on an affected account, the deployment fails with the following error:

Creating new key-value backed Durable Object namespaces is no longer supported on this account. Please create a namespace using a `new_sqlite_classes` migration instead.

This change only affects accounts that are not already using the key-value storage backend. Accounts with at least one existing key-value backed namespace can still create new ones for now, and the Workers Free plan has only ever supported SQLite-backed Durable Objects. It is part of a broader move toward SQLite as the single storage backend for Durable Objects, ahead of a future migration path for existing key-value backed objects.

For more information, refer to Durable Objects migrations.