New DNS Firewall UX with more dashboard settings

The DNS Firewall page in the Cloudflare dashboard has been refreshed, bringing several settings that were previously API-only into the UI and modernizing how you view and manage your DNS Firewall clusters.

What is new

More settings in the dashboard : cluster options that were previously only configurable through the API — such as attack mitigation, rate limiting, negative TTL, and resolver subnet — are now available directly in the dashboard.

: cluster options that were previously only configurable through the API — such as attack mitigation, rate limiting, negative TTL, and resolver subnet — are now available directly in the dashboard. Better table experience : the DNS Firewall cluster table has been revised to surface cluster details at a glance, with resizable columns and the option to show or hide columns to tailor the view to your workflow.

: the DNS Firewall cluster table has been revised to surface cluster details at a glance, with resizable columns and the option to show or hide columns to tailor the view to your workflow. New create and edit UX: adding and editing clusters now uses a modernized form that groups related settings together, making configuration faster and clearer.

Availability

Available to all DNS Firewall customers as part of their existing subscription.

Where to find it

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the DNS Firewall page.

For more information, refer to DNS Firewall.