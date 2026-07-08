Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Query R2 Data Catalog tables with R2 SQL from the dashboard
You can now query your R2 Data Catalog tables with R2 SQL directly from the Cloudflare dashboard, without installing a CLI or wiring up a client. This makes it easy to explore your Apache Iceberg ↗ data, validate queries, and inspect results in one place.
To get started, go to R2 Data Catalog ↗ in the Cloudflare dashboard and select Query data to launch the built-in SQL editor. From there you can:
- Write and run queries interactively — Iterate on R2 SQL directly in the browser with syntax highlighting and autocomplete, instead of re-running commands through Wrangler or the REST API.
- Explore your data — Explore your namespaces and tables alongside the editor so you can discover what's queryable without leaving the page or using other tools.
- Understand results and performance — View result sets with per-query statistics, export them, and get helpful
EXPLAINoutputs to see exactly how a query runs.