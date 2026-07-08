Query R2 Data Catalog tables with R2 SQL from the dashboard

You can now query your R2 Data Catalog tables with R2 SQL directly from the Cloudflare dashboard, without installing a CLI or wiring up a client. This makes it easy to explore your Apache Iceberg ↗ data, validate queries, and inspect results in one place.

To get started, go to R2 Data Catalog ↗ in the Cloudflare dashboard and select Query data to launch the built-in SQL editor. From there you can:

Write and run queries interactively — Iterate on R2 SQL directly in the browser with syntax highlighting and autocomplete, instead of re-running commands through Wrangler or the REST API.

— Iterate on R2 SQL directly in the browser with syntax highlighting and autocomplete, instead of re-running commands through Wrangler or the REST API. Explore your data — Explore your namespaces and tables alongside the editor so you can discover what's queryable without leaving the page or using other tools.

— Explore your namespaces and tables alongside the editor so you can discover what's queryable without leaving the page or using other tools. Understand results and performance — View result sets with per-query statistics, export them, and get helpful EXPLAIN outputs to see exactly how a query runs.