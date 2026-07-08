Workers AI toMarkdown and AI Search now supports GIF and BMP image conversion

Workers AI Markdown conversion ( toMarkdown ) now supports .gif and .bmp image files, in addition to the JPEG, PNG, WebP, and SVG formats already supported.

GIF and BMP files run through the same image pipeline as other formats. Each image is resized if needed (and for animated GIFs, only the first frame is used), then passed to an object-detection model to identify what it contains. Those detected objects prompt a vision model that writes a natural-language description of the image, which becomes searchable, machine-readable Markdown.

AI Search uses toMarkdown automatically to process the files it ingests, so any .gif and .bmp files are included the next time your index syncs, with no configuration changes required. This helps when your content mixes formats, for example a support knowledge base full of screenshots or an archive of BMP scans.

Learn more about Markdown conversion and the full list of AI Search's supported file types.