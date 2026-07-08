Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare Drop
Cloudflare Drop ↗ lets you deploy a static site to Cloudflare without requiring a Cloudflare account to get started.
Upload a folder or zip file of static assets (static HTML, CSS, JavaScript, images, and fonts) and get a temporary live preview that stays live for 1 hour. During that window, you can test the site, share the preview URL, or claim the deployment to keep it.
When you are ready to make the deployment permanent, click Claim to sign in or create a Cloudflare account. You can claim the site into an existing Cloudflare account or create a new account for the deployment.
After claiming the site, you can:
- Add a domain: Connect an existing domain or purchase a new one for your site.
- Enable observability: Monitor your site's performance and usage.
- Enable Markdown for Agents: Allow AI agents to access your site's content in Markdown.
- Control access: Make your site private and choose who can view it.