Cloudflare Drop ↗ lets you deploy a static site to Cloudflare without requiring a Cloudflare account to get started.

Upload a folder or zip file of static assets (static HTML, CSS, JavaScript, images, and fonts) and get a temporary live preview that stays live for 1 hour. During that window, you can test the site, share the preview URL, or claim the deployment to keep it.

When you are ready to make the deployment permanent, click Claim to sign in or create a Cloudflare account. You can claim the site into an existing Cloudflare account or create a new account for the deployment.

Note If you are creating a new account, you will need to verify your email address before continuing.

After claiming the site, you can: