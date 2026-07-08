 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
DirectoryAPISDKsChangelog

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Filter AI Search list items by exact object key

AI Search

In AI Search, you can upload files to an instance, or connect a data source such as an R2 bucket, to make your content searchable with natural language. Each file becomes an item identified by an object key (its filename or path). The list items endpoint returns the items in an instance.

That endpoint now accepts a key query parameter, so you can look up a single item by its exact object key without paging through the full list. This complements the existing item_id filter for when you know the key but not the ID.

Terminal window
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/ai-search/instances/<INSTANCE_NAME>/items?key=docs/readme.md" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Keys are unique per data source, so combine key with source (for example, source=builtin) to disambiguate when the same key exists across multiple sources.

For more information, refer to managing items.