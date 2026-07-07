Workflows pricing adds per-step billing. Step and storage billing to start no earlier than August 10, 2026.

Workflows pricing now includes per-step billing. Requests and CPU time billing have been enabled since the initial public beta and is not changing.

Workflows adds step billing

A step is each unit of work executed by a Workflow, including step operations such as sleeping or waiting for events.

You can query Workflows analytics, including stepCount for a Workflow instance, with the GraphQL Analytics API.

Steps and storage billing to take effect August 10th, 2026

Starting no earlier than August 10th, 2026, Cloudflare will begin billing for step and storage usage on Workers Paid plans.

Storage pricing has been published since Workflows became generally available and is not changing. Storage is measured as persisted Workflow state in GB-months.

Dimension Workers Free Workers Paid Steps 3,000 included per day 500,000 included per month, then $0.80 per additional 100,000 steps Storage 1 GB-month included 1 GB-month included, then $0.20 per additional GB-month

Developers on the Workers Free plan will not be charged for steps or storage beyond the included amounts.

Cloudflare will not bill step and storage usage before August 10, 2026.

You can review Workflows usage in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ before this change takes effect. To reduce costs, consider reducing the number of steps per Workflow or improving the memory efficiency of your stored state.

Refer to the Workflows pricing page for full details.