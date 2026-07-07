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New WebSocket Analytics Logpush dataset

Logs

Enterprise customers can now push per-connection WebSocket analytics to any Logpush destination using the new websocket_analytics dataset. Each log record is emitted when a WebSocket connection closes and includes fields that were previously only available to Cloudflare engineers via internal tooling.

Key fields include:

  • ConnectionCloseReason — why the connection ended: peerReset, peerNoError, timedOut, upstreamReset, protocolViolation, unspecifiedError, or none.
  • ConnectionCloseSource — which side initiated the close: upstream, downstream, me, or both.
  • ConnectionTransportCloseCode — the TLS alert code or TCP-level close code for additional precision.
  • RayID — correlate WebSocket connection events with your existing HTTP Request logs.

The dataset also includes directional byte counts (BytesSentClient, BytesReceivedClient, BytesSentOrigin, BytesReceivedOrigin), connection timestamps, client IP, colo code, and request metadata from the original WebSocket upgrade.

This data lets you build alerts on connection close patterns — for example, detecting spikes in TCP resets (ConnectionCloseReason == "peerReset") grouped by host and data center — directly in your existing log analysis tools.

For the full list of available fields, refer to WebSocket Analytics.