Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New WebSocket Analytics Logpush dataset
Enterprise customers can now push per-connection WebSocket analytics to any Logpush destination using the new
websocket_analytics dataset. Each log record is emitted when a WebSocket connection closes and includes fields that were previously only available to Cloudflare engineers via internal tooling.
Key fields include:
ConnectionCloseReason— why the connection ended:
peerReset,
peerNoError,
timedOut,
upstreamReset,
protocolViolation,
unspecifiedError, or
none.
ConnectionCloseSource— which side initiated the close:
upstream,
downstream,
me, or
both.
ConnectionTransportCloseCode— the TLS alert code or TCP-level close code for additional precision.
RayID— correlate WebSocket connection events with your existing HTTP Request logs.
The dataset also includes directional byte counts (
BytesSentClient,
BytesReceivedClient,
BytesSentOrigin,
BytesReceivedOrigin), connection timestamps, client IP, colo code, and request metadata from the original WebSocket upgrade.
This data lets you build alerts on connection close patterns — for example, detecting spikes in TCP resets (
ConnectionCloseReason == "peerReset") grouped by host and data center — directly in your existing log analysis tools.
For the full list of available fields, refer to WebSocket Analytics.