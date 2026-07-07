New WebSocket Analytics Logpush dataset

Enterprise customers can now push per-connection WebSocket analytics to any Logpush destination using the new websocket_analytics dataset. Each log record is emitted when a WebSocket connection closes and includes fields that were previously only available to Cloudflare engineers via internal tooling.

Key fields include:

ConnectionCloseReason — why the connection ended: peerReset , peerNoError , timedOut , upstreamReset , protocolViolation , unspecifiedError , or none .

— why the connection ended: , , , , , , or . ConnectionCloseSource — which side initiated the close: upstream , downstream , me , or both .

— which side initiated the close: , , , or . ConnectionTransportCloseCode — the TLS alert code or TCP-level close code for additional precision.

— the TLS alert code or TCP-level close code for additional precision. RayID — correlate WebSocket connection events with your existing HTTP Request logs.

The dataset also includes directional byte counts ( BytesSentClient , BytesReceivedClient , BytesSentOrigin , BytesReceivedOrigin ), connection timestamps, client IP, colo code, and request metadata from the original WebSocket upgrade.

This data lets you build alerts on connection close patterns — for example, detecting spikes in TCP resets ( ConnectionCloseReason == "peerReset" ) grouped by host and data center — directly in your existing log analysis tools.

For the full list of available fields, refer to WebSocket Analytics.