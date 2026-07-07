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Cloudflare One Client for Windows (version 2026.6.850.0)

Cloudflare One Client

A new GA release for the Windows Cloudflare One Client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This hotfix addresses a Windows authentication issue in the embedded WebView2 browser. Single sign-on could fail to use the Windows primary account, causing users to be prompted for an interactive sign-in. The embedded authentication browser now allows SSO providers to use the OS primary account when available.