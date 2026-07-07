New Browser Run endpoint for accessibility trees

Browser Run now supports a standalone /accessibilityTree endpoint, giving agent and automation workflows direct access to the browser's accessibility tree for a rendered webpage.

An accessibility tree is the browser's structured view of a rendered page: roles, names, states, values, and hierarchy. It is useful for accessibility tooling, but also for AI agents and automation workflows that need page structure without the noise of raw HTML or the cost of screenshots.

For AI agents, this means less inference from pixels and less parsing HTML. You can provide the page structure directly, helping agents identify available elements and determine which actions they can take.

With the new /accessibilityTree endpoint, you can request the accessibility tree directly when you only need the semantic structure of a page. If you need multiple page formats in a single API call, you can use the /snapshot endpoint, which also returns Markdown, HTML, and screenshots.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-run/accessibilityTree' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/" }'

{ " success " : true , " result " : { " accessibilityTree " : { " role " : "RootWebArea" , " name " : "Example Domain" , " children " : [ { " role " : "heading" , " name " : "Example Domain" , " level " : 1 }, { " role " : "link" , " name " : "Learn more" } ] } } }

Use interestingOnly to return only semantically meaningful nodes, or root to capture the accessibility tree for a specific subtree.