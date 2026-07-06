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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Self-serve registration of Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance in the dashboard

Cloudflare One Appliance Cloudflare One Cloudflare WAN

You can now register a Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance and generate its license key directly from the dashboard, without contacting your account team.

Registering a Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance and generating its authentication key from the Connectors page
  • On the Connectors page, select Add an appliance and choose Virtual appliance to register a virtual appliance and generate its authentication key.
  • Use Regenerate authentication key from a virtual appliance connector's menu to rotate its key. The previous key is immediately and irrevocably revoked.
  • The authentication key is shown only once — copy and store it securely.

This complements the existing API and Terraform self-serve workflow for provisioning virtual appliances. Hardware appliances continue to use the existing account-team fulfillment workflow.

For details, refer to Configure a Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance.