Self-serve registration of Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance in the dashboard

You can now register a Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance and generate its license key directly from the dashboard, without contacting your account team.

On the Connectors page, select Add an appliance and choose Virtual appliance to register a virtual appliance and generate its authentication key.

page, select and choose to register a virtual appliance and generate its authentication key. Use Regenerate authentication key from a virtual appliance connector's menu to rotate its key. The previous key is immediately and irrevocably revoked.

from a virtual appliance connector's menu to rotate its key. The previous key is immediately and irrevocably revoked. The authentication key is shown only once — copy and store it securely.

This complements the existing API and Terraform self-serve workflow for provisioning virtual appliances. Hardware appliances continue to use the existing account-team fulfillment workflow.

For details, refer to Configure a Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance.