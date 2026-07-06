Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Self-serve registration of Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance in the dashboard
You can now register a Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance and generate its license key directly from the dashboard, without contacting your account team.
- On the Connectors page, select Add an appliance and choose Virtual appliance to register a virtual appliance and generate its authentication key.
- Use Regenerate authentication key from a virtual appliance connector's menu to rotate its key. The previous key is immediately and irrevocably revoked.
- The authentication key is shown only once — copy and store it securely.
This complements the existing API and Terraform self-serve workflow for provisioning virtual appliances. Hardware appliances continue to use the existing account-team fulfillment workflow.
For details, refer to Configure a Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance.