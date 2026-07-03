Simpler runtime types with @cloudflare/workers-types v5

We have released version 5 of @cloudflare/workers-types ↗. This release simplifies the package to expose only the latest runtime types.

We still recommend that you generate types for your Worker using wrangler types , but if you want to use the package directly, you can install it with your package manager of choice:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i -D @cloudflare/workers-types@latest yarn add -D @cloudflare/workers-types@latest pnpm add -D @cloudflare/workers-types@latest bun add -d @cloudflare/workers-types@latest

The package now exposes two entrypoints:

@cloudflare/workers-types reflects the latest compatibility date, using the latest stable compatibility flags.

reflects the latest compatibility date, using the latest stable compatibility flags. @cloudflare/workers-types/experimental reflects APIs behind experimental compatibility flags.

The dated entrypoints, such as @cloudflare/workers-types/2022-11-30 and @cloudflare/workers-types/2023-03-01 , are removed. With runtime type generation in Wrangler v4, you can generate these with the wrangler types command to create types locked to your Worker's compatibility date.

For more information, refer to TypeScript language support.