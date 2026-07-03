Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Simpler runtime types with @cloudflare/workers-types v5
We have released version 5 of
@cloudflare/workers-types ↗. This release simplifies the package to expose only the latest runtime types.
We still recommend that you generate types for your Worker using
wrangler types, but if you want to use the package directly, you can install it with your package manager of choice:
npm i -D @cloudflare/workers-types@latest
yarn add -D @cloudflare/workers-types@latest
pnpm add -D @cloudflare/workers-types@latest
bun add -d @cloudflare/workers-types@latest
The package now exposes two entrypoints:
@cloudflare/workers-typesreflects the latest compatibility date, using the latest stable compatibility flags.
@cloudflare/workers-types/experimentalreflects APIs behind experimental compatibility flags.
The dated entrypoints, such as
@cloudflare/workers-types/2022-11-30 and
@cloudflare/workers-types/2023-03-01, are removed. With runtime type generation in Wrangler v4, you can generate these with the
wrangler types command to create types locked to your Worker's compatibility date.
For more information, refer to TypeScript language support.