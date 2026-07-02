Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Work across multiple accounts with Wrangler auth profiles
Wrangler CLI now supports auth profiles: named logins that you scope to specific Cloudflare accounts and switch between automatically, based on the directory you are working in.
A profile is a named OAuth login bound to a directory. Commands run in that directory, and its subdirectories, use the matching account — so you can move between accounts without re-running
wrangler login.
Use profiles to keep a separate login for each client when working at an agency, or to separate staging and production into different accounts. Pair a profile with an
account_id in your Wrangler configuration file so a command cannot reach the wrong account.
Use the
--profile flag to run a single command with a specific profile:
In CI and other automated environments,
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN still takes precedence over all profiles.
For setup, the resolution order, and the full command reference, refer to Authentication profiles.