Work across multiple accounts with Wrangler auth profiles

Wrangler CLI now supports auth profiles: named logins that you scope to specific Cloudflare accounts and switch between automatically, based on the directory you are working in.

A profile is a named OAuth login bound to a directory. Commands run in that directory, and its subdirectories, use the matching account — so you can move between accounts without re-running wrangler login .

Use profiles to keep a separate login for each client when working at an agency, or to separate staging and production into different accounts. Pair a profile with an account_id in your Wrangler configuration file so a command cannot reach the wrong account.

Terminal window # Create a profile for each account, choosing which accounts it can reach wrangler auth create client-a wrangler auth activate client-a ~/clients/client-a wrangler auth create client-b wrangler auth activate client-b ~/clients/client-b

Use the --profile flag to run a single command with a specific profile:

Terminal window wrangler deploy --profile personal

In CI and other automated environments, CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN still takes precedence over all profiles.

For setup, the resolution order, and the full command reference, refer to Authentication profiles.