Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Hostname routing for Cloudflare Mesh
You can now add hostname routes to a Cloudflare Mesh node, in addition to CIDR routes.
Instead of managing IP ranges, you can attract traffic for a hostname to a Mesh node:
- Private hostname (for example,
wiki.internal.local) — reach an internal application by name, which is useful when it has an unknown or ephemeral IP. On Mesh you do not need to run a DNS server; a local hosts-file entry on the node is enough, or you can use a Gateway resolver policy for split DNS.
- Public hostname (for example,
www.example.com) — route that hostname's traffic through the node and egress via the node's public IP.
For setup steps, prerequisites, and DNS options, refer to Hostname routes.