Hostname routing for Cloudflare Mesh

You can now add hostname routes to a Cloudflare Mesh node, in addition to CIDR routes.

Client device Requests wiki.internal.local DNS query ↓ Cloudflare Gateway Returns a token IP, then rewrites the destination to the real private IP. 100.80.0.0/16 Hostname route ↓ Mesh node Forwards traffic to the host on the local network ↓ Private host wiki.internal.local · 10.0.0.50

Instead of managing IP ranges, you can attract traffic for a hostname to a Mesh node:

Private hostname (for example, wiki.internal.local ) — reach an internal application by name, which is useful when it has an unknown or ephemeral IP. On Mesh you do not need to run a DNS server; a local hosts-file entry on the node is enough, or you can use a Gateway resolver policy for split DNS.

(for example, ) — reach an internal application by name, which is useful when it has an unknown or ephemeral IP. On Mesh you do not need to run a DNS server; a local hosts-file entry on the node is enough, or you can use a Gateway resolver policy for split DNS. Public hostname (for example, www.example.com ) — route that hostname's traffic through the node and egress via the node's public IP.

For setup steps, prerequisites, and DNS options, refer to Hostname routes.