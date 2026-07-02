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Hostname routing for Cloudflare Mesh

Cloudflare One

You can now add hostname routes to a Cloudflare Mesh node, in addition to CIDR routes.

  1. Client device

    Requests wiki.internal.local

  2. DNS query
  3. Cloudflare Gateway

    Returns a token IP, then rewrites the destination to the real private IP.

    100.80.0.0/16
  4. Hostname route
  5. Mesh node

    Forwards traffic to the host on the local network

  6. Private host

    wiki.internal.local · 10.0.0.50

Instead of managing IP ranges, you can attract traffic for a hostname to a Mesh node:

  • Private hostname (for example, wiki.internal.local) — reach an internal application by name, which is useful when it has an unknown or ephemeral IP. On Mesh you do not need to run a DNS server; a local hosts-file entry on the node is enough, or you can use a Gateway resolver policy for split DNS.
  • Public hostname (for example, www.example.com) — route that hostname's traffic through the node and egress via the node's public IP.
Go to Mesh

For setup steps, prerequisites, and DNS options, refer to Hostname routes.