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Manage AI Search sync jobs with Wrangler CLI

AI Search

When you connect a data source to your AI Search instance, AI Search runs sync jobs to keep your index up to date with your content. You can now manage those jobs directly from Wrangler.

For example, you can trigger a sync job from your CI/CD or automated pipelines with the jobs create command so your index refreshes when you push a change:

Terminal window
wrangler ai-search jobs create my-instance

This creates an asynchronous sync job that checks for changes in your data source, and sends new, modified, or deleted files to be indexed. The following commands are available:

CommandDescription
wrangler ai-search jobs createTrigger a new sync job
wrangler ai-search jobs listList sync jobs for an instance
wrangler ai-search jobs getGet details for a job
wrangler ai-search jobs cancelCancel a running job
wrangler ai-search jobs logsView log entries for a job

All commands accept --namespace/-n (defaults to default) and --json for structured output that automation and AI agents can parse directly. The list and logs commands also support --page and --per-page for pagination, and cancel prompts for confirmation unless you pass -y/--force.

For full usage details, refer to the AI Search Wrangler commands documentation.