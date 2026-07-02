Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Manage AI Search sync jobs with Wrangler CLI
When you connect a data source to your AI Search instance, AI Search runs sync jobs to keep your index up to date with your content. You can now manage those jobs directly from Wrangler.
For example, you can trigger a sync job from your CI/CD or automated pipelines with the
jobs create command so your index refreshes when you push a change:
This creates an asynchronous sync job that checks for changes in your data source, and sends new, modified, or deleted files to be indexed. The following commands are available:
|Command
|Description
wrangler ai-search jobs create
|Trigger a new sync job
wrangler ai-search jobs list
|List sync jobs for an instance
wrangler ai-search jobs get
|Get details for a job
wrangler ai-search jobs cancel
|Cancel a running job
wrangler ai-search jobs logs
|View log entries for a job
All commands accept
--namespace/
-n (defaults to
default) and
--json for structured output that automation and AI agents can parse directly. The
list and
logs commands also support
--page and
--per-page for pagination, and
cancel prompts for confirmation unless you pass
-y/
--force.
For full usage details, refer to the AI Search Wrangler commands documentation.