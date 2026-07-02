Manage AI Search sync jobs with Wrangler CLI

When you connect a data source to your AI Search instance, AI Search runs sync jobs to keep your index up to date with your content. You can now manage those jobs directly from Wrangler.

For example, you can trigger a sync job from your CI/CD or automated pipelines with the jobs create command so your index refreshes when you push a change:

Terminal window wrangler ai-search jobs create my-instance

This creates an asynchronous sync job that checks for changes in your data source, and sends new, modified, or deleted files to be indexed. The following commands are available:

Command Description wrangler ai-search jobs create Trigger a new sync job wrangler ai-search jobs list List sync jobs for an instance wrangler ai-search jobs get Get details for a job wrangler ai-search jobs cancel Cancel a running job wrangler ai-search jobs logs View log entries for a job

All commands accept --namespace / -n (defaults to default ) and --json for structured output that automation and AI agents can parse directly. The list and logs commands also support --page and --per-page for pagination, and cancel prompts for confirmation unless you pass -y / --force .

For full usage details, refer to the AI Search Wrangler commands documentation.