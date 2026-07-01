Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2026-07-01
This release adds targeted coverage for a path traversal flaw in Fortinet FortiSandbox (CVE-2026-39813) and transitions the Anomaly:Header:User-Agent - Fake Bing or MSN Bot rule action from Block to Disabled.
Key Findings
- CVE-2026-39813: A path traversal vulnerability in Fortinet FortiSandbox allows remote, unauthenticated attackers to read arbitrary files from the underlying filesystem due to insufficient validation of user-supplied input paths.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Fortinet FortiSandbox - Path Traversal - CVE:CVE-2026-39813
|Log
|Block
This is a new detection.
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Anomaly:Header:User-Agent - Fake Bing or MSN Bot
|Enabled
|Disabled
We are changing the action for this rule from BLOCK to Disabled