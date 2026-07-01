Independent MFA for infrastructure applications

Access for Infrastructure now supports independent multi-factor authentication (MFA) for SSH connections using YubiKey PIV keys. This adds a hardware-backed second factor to SSH access, ensuring that a compromised device session alone is not sufficient to reach your servers.

With per-application and per-policy configuration, you can enforce PIV key authentication for sensitive usernames (for example, root ) while applying different requirements for other usernames. You can also set an MFA session duration to control how often users must re-authenticate.

Enrollment

Users enroll their YubiKey PIV key through the App Launcher. For enrollment instructions and SSH client setup, refer to Enroll a PIV key for infrastructure apps.

Configuration

For setup instructions, refer to Enforce MFA for infrastructure applications.