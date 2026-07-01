Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Independent MFA for infrastructure applications
Access for Infrastructure now supports independent multi-factor authentication (MFA) for SSH connections using YubiKey PIV keys. This adds a hardware-backed second factor to SSH access, ensuring that a compromised device session alone is not sufficient to reach your servers.
With per-application and per-policy configuration, you can enforce PIV key authentication for sensitive usernames (for example,
root) while applying different requirements for other usernames. You can also set an MFA session duration to control how often users must re-authenticate.
Users enroll their YubiKey PIV key through the App Launcher. For enrollment instructions and SSH client setup, refer to Enroll a PIV key for infrastructure apps.
For setup instructions, refer to Enforce MFA for infrastructure applications.