Fix redirect URL fragment encoding for single-page applications

Access now correctly preserves URL fragment characters ( / , ? , = , & , ; ) when redirecting users back to an application after login. Previously, these characters were encoded with encodeURIComponent , which mangled fragment-based routes used by single-page applications (SPAs).

For example, an SPA URL like https://app.example.com/#/dashboard?tab=settings&view=advanced would previously redirect to a broken URL after login. This is now handled correctly.

If your SPA users were experiencing broken navigation after authenticating through Access, this fix resolves the issue without any configuration changes.