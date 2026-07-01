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Fix redirect URL fragment encoding for single-page applications

Access

Access now correctly preserves URL fragment characters (/, ?, =, &, ;) when redirecting users back to an application after login. Previously, these characters were encoded with encodeURIComponent, which mangled fragment-based routes used by single-page applications (SPAs).

For example, an SPA URL like https://app.example.com/#/dashboard?tab=settings&view=advanced would previously redirect to a broken URL after login. This is now handled correctly.

If your SPA users were experiencing broken navigation after authenticating through Access, this fix resolves the issue without any configuration changes.