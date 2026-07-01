Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Use Google Artifact Registry images with Containers
Containers now support Google Artifact Registry ↗ images. After you configure credentials, you can use a fully qualified Google Artifact Registry image reference in your Wrangler configuration instead of first pushing the image to Cloudflare Registry.
Provide the service account email with
--gar-email and pipe the service account JSON key through
stdin:
Only
*-docker.pkg.dev hosts are supported. To configure credentials, refer to Use private Google Artifact Registry images.
For more information, refer to Image management.