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Use Google Artifact Registry images with Containers

Containers

Containers now support Google Artifact Registry images. After you configure credentials, you can use a fully qualified Google Artifact Registry image reference in your Wrangler configuration instead of first pushing the image to Cloudflare Registry.

Provide the service account email with --gar-email and pipe the service account JSON key through stdin:

Terminal window
cat <PATH_TO_KEY> | npx wrangler containers registries configure <REGION>-docker.pkg.dev --gar-email=<SERVICE_ACCOUNT_EMAIL> --secret-name=<SECRET_NAME>
JSONC
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "containers": [
    {
      "image": "<REGION>-docker.pkg.dev/<PROJECT_ID>/<REPOSITORY>/<IMAGE>:<TAG>"
    }
  ]
}

Only *-docker.pkg.dev hosts are supported. To configure credentials, refer to Use private Google Artifact Registry images.

For more information, refer to Image management.