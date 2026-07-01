Use Google Artifact Registry images with Containers

Containers now support Google Artifact Registry ↗ images. After you configure credentials, you can use a fully qualified Google Artifact Registry image reference in your Wrangler configuration instead of first pushing the image to Cloudflare Registry.

Provide the service account email with --gar-email and pipe the service account JSON key through stdin :

Terminal window cat <PATH_TO_KEY> | npx wrangler containers registries configure <REGION>-docker.pkg.dev --gar-email=<SERVICE_ACCOUNT_EMAIL> --secret-name=<SECRET_NAME>

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " containers " : [ { " image " : "<REGION>-docker.pkg.dev/<PROJECT_ID>/<REPOSITORY>/<IMAGE>:<TAG>" } ] } TOML # Example: us-central1-docker.pkg.dev/my-project/my-repo/my-image:latest [[ containers ]] image = "<REGION>-docker.pkg.dev/<PROJECT_ID>/<REPOSITORY>/<IMAGE>:<TAG>"

Only *-docker.pkg.dev hosts are supported. To configure credentials, refer to Use private Google Artifact Registry images.

For more information, refer to Image management.