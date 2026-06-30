Reduced end-to-end latency for vector changes

We have greatly improved the throughput of the Vectorize write-ahead log (WAL) ↗. As a result, we have significantly reduced the end-to-end latency for a vector change to become queryable: median latency has dropped from 2 minutes to under 30 seconds, and p99 latency from 5 minutes to under 2 minutes.

This means inserts, upserts, and deletes are reflected in query results faster, improving the freshness of semantic search, recommendation, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workloads. You do not need to change your code or configuration to benefit from this improvement.

For more information, refer to the Vectorize documentation.