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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Account-scoped firewall events dataset in Logpush

Logs

Cloudflare Logpush now supports firewall events as an account-scoped dataset. Configure a single Logpush job at the account level to receive firewall events for every zone in the account, instead of creating and maintaining a separate job per zone.

The dataset includes a new ZoneName field so you can identify which zone each event came from when consuming logs in your downstream pipeline.

What's available

  • A new account-scoped firewall_events dataset, configurable via the Logpush API or the Cloudflare dashboard.
  • The same fields and filter expressions supported by the existing zone-scoped firewall events dataset, plus the new ZoneName field.
  • Support for all existing Logpush destinations.