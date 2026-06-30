Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Account-scoped firewall events dataset in Logpush
Cloudflare Logpush now supports firewall events as an account-scoped dataset. Configure a single Logpush job at the account level to receive firewall events for every zone in the account, instead of creating and maintaining a separate job per zone.
The dataset includes a new
ZoneName field so you can identify which zone each event came from when consuming logs in your downstream pipeline.
- A new account-scoped
firewall_eventsdataset, configurable via the Logpush API or the Cloudflare dashboard.
- The same fields and filter expressions supported by the existing zone-scoped firewall events dataset, plus the new
ZoneNamefield.
- Support for all existing Logpush destinations.