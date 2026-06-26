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Service token support for MCP server portals

Cloudflare One Access

You can now connect autonomous agents and bots to an MCP server portal using an Access service token. Service token sessions can reach upstream MCP servers through the portal without a browser-based OAuth flow.

To set this up:

  • Add a Service Auth policy that matches your service token to the portal's Access application.
  • Add a Service Auth policy that matches the same token to each linked MCP server's Access application.
  • Turn Require user auth off (on_behalf: false) for each linked server so the portal uses the admin credential instead of a per-user OAuth grant.

The bot connects with CF-Access-Client-Id and CF-Access-Client-Secret headers and sees the tools from every linked server it is authorized for. Servers that still require per-user OAuth are excluded from service token sessions because a service token cannot complete a per-user OAuth grant.

For step-by-step setup, refer to Connect with a service token.