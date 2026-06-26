New `us` jurisdiction for Durable Objects

Durable Objects now supports a us jurisdiction, letting you create Durable Objects that only run and store data within the United States. Use the us jurisdiction when you need to keep a Durable Object's compute and storage inside the United States to meet data residency requirements.

Create a namespace restricted to the us jurisdiction the same way as any other jurisdiction:

JavaScript // Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const usSubnamespace = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . jurisdiction ( "us" ) ; const stub = usSubnamespace . getByName ( "general" ) ; return stub . fetch ( request ) ; }, };

Workers may still access Durable Objects constrained to the us jurisdiction from anywhere in the world. The jurisdiction constraint only controls where the Durable Object itself runs and persists data.

For the full list of supported jurisdictions, refer to Data location — Restrict Durable Objects to a jurisdiction.