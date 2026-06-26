Agents SDK adds background sub-agents and a unified turn entry point

The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ makes it easier to run long work in the background, drive turns through one entry point, and keep chat agents working through deploys, evictions, and reconnects.

This release adds first-class detached (background) sub-agent runs with live progress and durable milestones, a single runTurn turn-admission entry point, and a large round of recovery and reliability fixes that continue converging @cloudflare/think and @cloudflare/ai-chat onto one model.

Background sub-agents with progress and milestones

runAgentTool can now dispatch a sub-agent without blocking the calling turn. A detached run returns a handle immediately and is owned by a durable, eviction-surviving backbone instead of being abandoned when the dispatching turn ends.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class OrdersAgent extends Think { async startImport ( input ) { // Fire-and-forget, or wire a durable completion callback // (by method name, like schedule()): await this . runAgentTool ( ImportAgent , { input , detached : { onFinish : "onImportDone" , maxBudgetMs : 60 * 60 * 1000 }, } ) ; } // result.status: "completed" | "error" | "aborted" | "interrupted" async onImportDone ( run , result ) {} } TypeScript class OrdersAgent extends Think { async startImport ( input ) { // Fire-and-forget, or wire a durable completion callback // (by method name, like schedule()): await this . runAgentTool ( ImportAgent , { input , detached : { onFinish : "onImportDone" , maxBudgetMs : 60 * 60 * 1000 }, } ) ; } // result.status: "completed" | "error" | "aborted" | "interrupted" async onImportDone ( run , result ) {} }

Highlights:

Durable, exactly-once-on-the-happy-path completion via a warm fast path plus a self-scheduling reconcile backbone that survives eviction and deploys.

via a warm fast path plus a self-scheduling reconcile backbone that survives eviction and deploys. Bounded. An absolute maxBudgetMs ceiling (default 24h) and cancelAgentTool(runId) keep abandoned runs from holding a concurrency slot forever.

An absolute ceiling (default 24h) and keep abandoned runs from holding a concurrency slot forever. detached: { notify: true } lets a finished background run inject a message back into the chat so the model reacts to the result — no hand-wired onFinish needed.

Sub-agents can also report mid-run progress that rides their own turn stream back to the parent's connected clients:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Inside the child sub-agent: await this . reportProgress ( { fraction : 0.6 , phase : "deploying" , message : "Generating menu page…" , } ) ; TypeScript // Inside the child sub-agent: await this . reportProgress ( { fraction : 0.6 , phase : "deploying" , message : "Generating menu page…" , } ) ;

Progress surfaces on AgentToolRunState.progress via useAgentToolEvents , so a background-runs tray can render a live bar without drilling in, and the latest snapshot is persisted for inspection after eviction. Naming a milestone promotes a signal to a durable, replayable row, and detached: { onMilestones } can surface a milestone as a synthetic chat message ( "narrate" for a cheap status line, or "react" to drive a model turn).

One entry point for turns: runTurn

@cloudflare/think adds a public runTurn(options) facade that unifies turn admission behind a single mode :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await this . runTurn ( { mode : "wait" , messages } ) ; // saveMessages / continueLastTurn await this . runTurn ( { mode : "submit" , messages } ) ; // durable submitMessages await this . runTurn ( { mode : "stream" , messages } ) ; // chat() TypeScript await this . runTurn ( { mode : "wait" , messages } ) ; // saveMessages / continueLastTurn await this . runTurn ( { mode : "submit" , messages } ) ; // durable submitMessages await this . runTurn ( { mode : "stream" , messages } ) ; // chat()

stream mode accepts array and function inputs to match wait mode, and all entry points now route through a shared internal admission path that throws a clear error on nested blocking admissions that previously could deadlock.

Recovery and reliability

A large part of this release continues hardening recovery and converging @cloudflare/think and @cloudflare/ai-chat onto one model:

Stream stall watchdog. AIChatAgent can detect and recover from a hung model/transport stream via the opt-in chatStreamStallTimeoutMs watchdog. With chatRecovery enabled the stall routes into the same bounded-recovery machinery a deploy or eviction uses; otherwise it surfaces as a terminal stream error so the spinner clears.

can detect and recover from a hung model/transport stream via the opt-in watchdog. With enabled the stall routes into the same bounded-recovery machinery a deploy or eviction uses; otherwise it surfaces as a terminal stream error so the spinner clears. Interrupted tool-call repair. AIChatAgent now repairs a transcript with a dead server-tool call before re-entering inference (parity with @cloudflare/think ), so a recovered turn no longer fails with AI_MissingToolResultsError . An overridable repairInterruptedToolPart(part) hook lets apps customize the repaired shape.

now repairs a transcript with a dead server-tool call before re-entering inference (parity with ), so a recovered turn no longer fails with . An overridable hook lets apps customize the repaired shape. Stuck status after reconnect. Fixed AI SDK status getting stuck when a reconnect races a turn that has been accepted but has not started streaming yet, so the UI now renders the in-flight turn instead of settling on ready .

Fixed AI SDK getting stuck when a reconnect races a turn that has been accepted but has not started streaming yet, so the UI now renders the in-flight turn instead of settling on . Live "recovering…" on connect. AIChatAgent now replays the recovering status to a client that connects mid-recovery, so useAgentChat 's isRecovering reflects in-progress recovery immediately instead of appearing frozen.

now replays the recovering status to a client that connects mid-recovery, so 's reflects in-progress recovery immediately instead of appearing frozen. Terminal connection failures. The client stops reconnecting on terminal WebSocket close events and exposes them via connectionError / onConnectionError on AgentClient , useAgent , and useAgentChat .

The client stops reconnecting on terminal WebSocket close events and exposes them via / on , , and . Agent-tool child recovery. A healthy long-running sub-agent run is no longer abandoned as interrupted after a deploy (both @cloudflare/think and AIChatAgent ).

A healthy long-running sub-agent run is no longer abandoned as after a deploy (both and ). Workflows from sub-agent facets. Agent Workflows can now start from sub-agent facets, with callbacks and Workflow RPC routed back to the originating facet.

Agent Workflows can now start from sub-agent facets, with callbacks and Workflow RPC routed back to the originating facet. Plus forward-progress crediting convergence, broadcast-first give-up ordering, an event-driven auto-continuation barrier, and structured row-size compaction in AIChatAgent .

Other improvements

Shared chat React core. A new agents/chat/react entry exposes useAgentChat , transport helpers, and shared wire types, with syncMessagesToServer for server-authoritative transcript storage. @cloudflare/think/react and @cloudflare/ai-chat/react are now thin wrappers over it.

A new entry exposes , transport helpers, and shared wire types, with for server-authoritative transcript storage. and are now thin wrappers over it. Optional ai peer. The root agents and @cloudflare/codemode runtimes no longer reference AI SDK types, so they bundle without ai / zod installed; AI-specific entry points still require the peer when imported. just-bash likewise moves to an optional peer used only by the skills bash runner.

The root and runtimes no longer reference AI SDK types, so they bundle without / installed; AI-specific entry points still require the peer when imported. likewise moves to an optional peer used only by the skills bash runner. Code Mode. The default DynamicWorkerExecutor timeout increases from 30s to 60s, executions now dispose the dynamically-loaded Worker and its RPC stub after each run (fixing a flaky isolate-shutdown assertion), connector imports are cleaned up, and the outer MCP tool-call context is passed to openApiMcpServer request callbacks.

The default timeout increases from 30s to 60s, executions now dispose the dynamically-loaded Worker and its RPC stub after each run (fixing a flaky isolate-shutdown assertion), connector imports are cleaned up, and the outer MCP tool-call context is passed to request callbacks. Voice. Voice turns now support AI SDK fullStream responses (and warn when textStream is used).

Voice turns now support AI SDK responses (and warn when is used). MCP. McpAgent server-to-client requests can now be sent from callbacks that do not inherit the agent's async context, including callbacks reached through Worker Loader RPC.

server-to-client requests can now be sent from callbacks that do not inherit the agent's async context, including callbacks reached through Worker Loader RPC. Experimental: server actions and channels. This release lays groundwork for guarded server actions ( action() / getActions() with a durable replay ledger and approvals) and a unified channels surface ( configureChannels() , deliverNotice() ). Both are experimental and their APIs may change, so we don't recommend depending on them yet.

Upgrade

To update to the latest version:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest yarn add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest pnpm add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest bun add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest

Refer to the Think documentation, Code Mode documentation, and Agents documentation for more information.