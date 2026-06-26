Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Agents SDK adds background sub-agents and a unified turn entry point
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ makes it easier to run long work in the background, drive turns through one entry point, and keep chat agents working through deploys, evictions, and reconnects.
This release adds first-class detached (background) sub-agent runs with live progress and durable milestones, a single
runTurn turn-admission entry point, and a large round of recovery and reliability fixes that continue converging
@cloudflare/think and
@cloudflare/ai-chat onto one model.
runAgentTool can now dispatch a sub-agent without blocking the calling turn. A detached run returns a handle immediately and is owned by a durable, eviction-surviving backbone instead of being abandoned when the dispatching turn ends.
Highlights:
- Durable, exactly-once-on-the-happy-path completion via a warm fast path plus a self-scheduling reconcile backbone that survives eviction and deploys.
- Bounded. An absolute
maxBudgetMsceiling (default 24h) and
cancelAgentTool(runId)keep abandoned runs from holding a concurrency slot forever.
detached: { notify: true }lets a finished background run inject a message back into the chat so the model reacts to the result — no hand-wired
onFinishneeded.
Sub-agents can also report mid-run progress that rides their own turn stream back to the parent's connected clients:
Progress surfaces on
AgentToolRunState.progress via
useAgentToolEvents, so a background-runs tray can render a live bar without drilling in, and the latest snapshot is persisted for inspection after eviction. Naming a
milestone promotes a signal to a durable, replayable row, and
detached: { onMilestones } can surface a milestone as a synthetic chat message (
"narrate" for a cheap status line, or
"react" to drive a model turn).
@cloudflare/think adds a public
runTurn(options) facade that unifies turn admission behind a single
mode:
stream mode accepts array and function inputs to match
wait mode, and all entry points now route through a shared internal admission path that throws a clear error on nested blocking admissions that previously could deadlock.
A large part of this release continues hardening recovery and converging
@cloudflare/think and
@cloudflare/ai-chat onto one model:
- Stream stall watchdog.
AIChatAgentcan detect and recover from a hung model/transport stream via the opt-in
chatStreamStallTimeoutMswatchdog. With
chatRecoveryenabled the stall routes into the same bounded-recovery machinery a deploy or eviction uses; otherwise it surfaces as a terminal stream error so the spinner clears.
- Interrupted tool-call repair.
AIChatAgentnow repairs a transcript with a dead server-tool call before re-entering inference (parity with
@cloudflare/think), so a recovered turn no longer fails with
AI_MissingToolResultsError. An overridable
repairInterruptedToolPart(part)hook lets apps customize the repaired shape.
- Stuck status after reconnect. Fixed AI SDK
statusgetting stuck when a reconnect races a turn that has been accepted but has not started streaming yet, so the UI now renders the in-flight turn instead of settling on
ready.
- Live "recovering…" on connect.
AIChatAgentnow replays the recovering status to a client that connects mid-recovery, so
useAgentChat's
isRecoveringreflects in-progress recovery immediately instead of appearing frozen.
- Terminal connection failures. The client stops reconnecting on terminal WebSocket close events and exposes them via
connectionError/
onConnectionErroron
AgentClient,
useAgent, and
useAgentChat.
- Agent-tool child recovery. A healthy long-running sub-agent run is no longer abandoned as
interruptedafter a deploy (both
@cloudflare/thinkand
AIChatAgent).
- Workflows from sub-agent facets. Agent Workflows can now start from sub-agent facets, with callbacks and Workflow RPC routed back to the originating facet.
- Plus forward-progress crediting convergence, broadcast-first give-up ordering, an event-driven auto-continuation barrier, and structured row-size compaction in
AIChatAgent.
- Shared chat React core. A new
agents/chat/reactentry exposes
useAgentChat, transport helpers, and shared wire types, with
syncMessagesToServerfor server-authoritative transcript storage.
@cloudflare/think/reactand
@cloudflare/ai-chat/reactare now thin wrappers over it.
- Optional
aipeer. The root
agentsand
@cloudflare/codemoderuntimes no longer reference AI SDK types, so they bundle without
ai/
zodinstalled; AI-specific entry points still require the peer when imported.
just-bashlikewise moves to an optional peer used only by the skills bash runner.
- Code Mode. The default
DynamicWorkerExecutortimeout increases from 30s to 60s, executions now dispose the dynamically-loaded Worker and its RPC stub after each run (fixing a flaky isolate-shutdown assertion), connector imports are cleaned up, and the outer MCP tool-call context is passed to
openApiMcpServerrequest callbacks.
- Voice. Voice turns now support AI SDK
fullStreamresponses (and warn when
textStreamis used).
- MCP.
McpAgentserver-to-client requests can now be sent from callbacks that do not inherit the agent's async context, including callbacks reached through Worker Loader RPC.
- Experimental: server actions and channels. This release lays groundwork for guarded server actions (
action()/
getActions()with a durable replay ledger and approvals) and a unified channels surface (
configureChannels(),
deliverNotice()). Both are experimental and their APIs may change, so we don't recommend depending on them yet.
To update to the latest version:
npm i agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest
yarn add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest
pnpm add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest
bun add agents@latest @cloudflare/think@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest @cloudflare/codemode@latest @cloudflare/voice@latest
Refer to the Think documentation, Code Mode documentation, and Agents documentation for more information.