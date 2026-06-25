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Test Durable Object eviction with new cloudflare:test helpers

Durable Objects Workers

The @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package now includes evictDurableObject and evictAllDurableObjects test helpers, exported from cloudflare:test.

These helpers let you test how a Durable Object behaves across evictions, simulating the production lifecycle where an idle Durable Object can be evicted from memory.

For more context, refer to Lifecycle of a Durable Object.

TypeScript
import { evictDurableObject, evictAllDurableObjects } from "cloudflare:test";
import { env } from "cloudflare:workers";


const id = env.COUNTER.idFromName("my-counter");
const stub = env.COUNTER.get(id);


// Evict the Durable Object instance pointed to by a specific stub
await evictDurableObject(stub);


// Close WebSockets instead of hibernating them
await evictDurableObject(stub, { webSockets: "close" });


// Evict all currently-running Durable Objects in evictable namespaces
await evictAllDurableObjects();

These helpers are available in @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers@0.16.20 and later.

Learn more in the Test APIs reference and the Testing Durable Objects guide.