Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Test Durable Object eviction with new cloudflare:test helpers
The
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package now includes
evictDurableObject and
evictAllDurableObjects test helpers, exported from
cloudflare:test.
These helpers let you test how a Durable Object behaves across evictions, simulating the production lifecycle where an idle Durable Object can be evicted from memory.
For more context, refer to Lifecycle of a Durable Object.
These helpers are available in
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers@0.16.20 and later.
Learn more in the Test APIs reference and the Testing Durable Objects guide.