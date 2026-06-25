Test Durable Object eviction with new cloudflare:test helpers

The @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package now includes evictDurableObject and evictAllDurableObjects test helpers, exported from cloudflare:test .

These helpers let you test how a Durable Object behaves across evictions, simulating the production lifecycle where an idle Durable Object can be evicted from memory.

For more context, refer to Lifecycle of a Durable Object.

TypeScript import { evictDurableObject , evictAllDurableObjects } from "cloudflare:test" ; import { env } from "cloudflare:workers" ; const id = env . COUNTER . idFromName ( "my-counter" ) ; const stub = env . COUNTER . get ( id ) ; // Evict the Durable Object instance pointed to by a specific stub await evictDurableObject ( stub ) ; // Close WebSockets instead of hibernating them await evictDurableObject ( stub , { webSockets : "close" } ) ; // Evict all currently-running Durable Objects in evictable namespaces await evictAllDurableObjects () ;

These helpers are available in @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers@0.16.20 and later.

Learn more in the Test APIs reference and the Testing Durable Objects guide.