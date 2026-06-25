Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Search API tokens by name
You can now search API tokens by name, making it easier to find specific tokens across large token lists without manually paginating.
- Dashboard search: Both account API tokens ↗ and user API tokens ↗ pages now include a search bar. Type a name to filter results.
- API search support: The
/user/tokensand
/accounts/{account_id}/tokensendpoints now accept a
namequery parameter to filter tokens by name.
For more information, refer to Create an API token and Account API tokens.