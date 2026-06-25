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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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Search API tokens by name

Cloudflare Fundamentals

You can now search API tokens by name, making it easier to find specific tokens across large token lists without manually paginating.

What's new

For more information, refer to Create an API token and Account API tokens.