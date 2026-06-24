Cloudflare One Client for macOS (version 2026.6.782.1)

A new Beta release for the macOS Cloudflare One Client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This beta release introduces upgraded security of device registration to be hardware-backed. Registration tokens can now be generated in the Secure Enclave whenever available to provide stronger protection against device impersonation.

Additional changes and improvements

This release also introduces multiple fixes and improvements including:

Improved accessibility by using high contrast colors and more defined color boundaries when high contrast is enabled in the macOS Display settings.

Path MTU Discovery (PMTUD) is now enabled by default.

Fixed an issue where DNS queries would fail after the connection was idle, requiring users to retry.

Users can now register with team names in any case format without errors.

New UI fixes Fixed an issue where users with invalid MDM configurations were returned to the onboarding screen after successful authentication. Added a re-auth button and banner to the home screen so users don't miss it when their session expires. Added clear error messaging when the Cloudflare certificate needs to be installed. Brought back support for pausing the tunnel when connected to user-specified Wi-Fi networks for consumer users. New client UI now surfaces Split tunnel configuration and Local Domain Fallback configuration. Added ability to configure proxy mode for consumer users. Added back the option to quit for consumer users.



Known issues