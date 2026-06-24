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New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

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New WebSocket Analytics Logpush dataset and updated fields

Logs

Cloudflare has updated Logpush datasets:

New datasets

  • WebSocket Analytics: A new dataset with fields including BytesReceivedClient, BytesReceivedOrigin, BytesSentClient, BytesSentOrigin, ClientASN, ClientIP, ClientRequestHost, ClientRequestPath, ClientRequestUserAgent, ColoCode, ConnectionCloseReason, ConnectionCloseSource, ConnectionID, ConnectionTransportCloseCode, EdgeEndTimestamp, EdgeStartTimestamp, and RayID.

Updated fields in existing datasets

  • Firewall events (added): ZoneName. The Firewall events dataset is now also available for account-scope Logpush, in addition to the existing zone scope.
  • Email Security Alerts (added): BCC, DKIMResult, DMARCPolicy, DMARCResult, and SPFResult.

For the complete field definitions for each dataset, refer to Logpush datasets.