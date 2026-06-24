Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New WebSocket Analytics Logpush dataset and updated fields
Cloudflare has updated Logpush datasets:
- WebSocket Analytics: A new dataset with fields including
BytesReceivedClient,
BytesReceivedOrigin,
BytesSentClient,
BytesSentOrigin,
ClientASN,
ClientIP,
ClientRequestHost,
ClientRequestPath,
ClientRequestUserAgent,
ColoCode,
ConnectionCloseReason,
ConnectionCloseSource,
ConnectionID,
ConnectionTransportCloseCode,
EdgeEndTimestamp,
EdgeStartTimestamp, and
RayID.
- Firewall events (added):
ZoneName. The Firewall events dataset is now also available for account-scope Logpush, in addition to the existing zone scope.
- Email Security Alerts (added):
BCC,
DKIMResult,
DMARCPolicy,
DMARCResult, and
SPFResult.
For the complete field definitions for each dataset, refer to Logpush datasets.