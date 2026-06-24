Audit Logs v2 — Organization-level audit logs in Cloudflare dashboard

You can now, as an Organization Super Administrator, view organization-level audit logs in the Cloudflare dashboard, in addition to the existing API access.

Organization audit logs help you monitor activity across your organization. You can see who performed an action, what changed, when it happened, how it was performed, and whether it succeeded or failed.

You can filter and search logs by actor, action, result, resource, request details, and timestamp. Use these logs to troubleshoot changes, investigate unexpected access, and support security or compliance workflows.

If you are viewing account-level audit logs and the account belongs to an organization where you are an Organization Super Administrator, select View Organization Audit Logs to open the parent organization's audit logs.

To get started, go to Organizations, select your organization, then go to Manage Organization > Audit Logs.

For more information, refer to the Audit Logs documentation.