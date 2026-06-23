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WAF Release - 2026-06-23

WAF

This week's release introduces new managed protection to address a critical pre-authentication OS command injection vulnerability in Ivanti Sentry (CVE-2026-10520).

Key Findings

  • CVE-2026-10520: An OS command injection vulnerability in Ivanti Sentry allows remote, unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary system commands with root privileges. The flaw stems from improper sanitization of input strings parsed during internal configuration handling.
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset N/AIvanti Sentry - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2026-10520LogBlock

This is a new detection.