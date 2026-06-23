Cloudflare AMP/SXG is now end of life.

Cloudflare Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) and Signed Exchanges (SXG) support has reached end of life. The features have been disabled since October 2025, so customers who had them configured should see no change to their traffic.

Customers will no longer be able to configure AMP/SXG through API or rulesets. The Zone API will start throwing errors. Rulesets with the SXG configuration will fail to save until SXG has been removed.