Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
R2 SQL now supports window functions, DISTINCT, and set operations
R2 SQL now supports window functions,
SELECT DISTINCT, set operations, and additional aggregates, making it easier to write analytical queries without preprocessing your data elsewhere.
R2 SQL is Cloudflare's serverless, distributed SQL engine for querying Apache Iceberg ↗ tables stored in R2 Data Catalog.
- Window functions —
ROW_NUMBER,
RANK,
DENSE_RANK,
PERCENT_RANK,
CUME_DIST,
NTILE,
LAG,
LEAD,
FIRST_VALUE,
LAST_VALUE,
NTH_VALUE, and aggregates with an
OVER (...)clause, including
PARTITION BYand explicit frames
- QUALIFY — filter rows based on a window function result
- DISTINCT —
SELECT DISTINCT,
DISTINCT ON (...), and the
DISTINCTmodifier on aggregates such as
COUNT(DISTINCT ...)
- Set operations —
UNION,
UNION ALL,
INTERSECT, and
EXCEPT
- Grouping extensions —
GROUPING SETS,
ROLLUP, and
CUBE
- Exact aggregates —
MEDIAN,
PERCENTILE_CONT,
ARRAY_AGG, and
STRING_AGG
The named
WINDOW clause is not supported — inline the
OVER (...) specification at each call site. For the full syntax reference, refer to the SQL reference. For supported features and performance guidance, refer to Limitations and best practices.