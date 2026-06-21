R2 SQL now supports window functions, DISTINCT, and set operations

R2 SQL now supports window functions, SELECT DISTINCT , set operations, and additional aggregates, making it easier to write analytical queries without preprocessing your data elsewhere.

R2 SQL is Cloudflare's serverless, distributed SQL engine for querying Apache Iceberg ↗ tables stored in R2 Data Catalog.

New capabilities

Window functions — ROW_NUMBER , RANK , DENSE_RANK , PERCENT_RANK , CUME_DIST , NTILE , LAG , LEAD , FIRST_VALUE , LAST_VALUE , NTH_VALUE , and aggregates with an OVER (...) clause, including PARTITION BY and explicit frames

— , , , , , , , , , , , and aggregates with an clause, including and explicit frames QUALIFY — filter rows based on a window function result

— filter rows based on a window function result DISTINCT — SELECT DISTINCT , DISTINCT ON (...) , and the DISTINCT modifier on aggregates such as COUNT(DISTINCT ...)

— , , and the modifier on aggregates such as Set operations — UNION , UNION ALL , INTERSECT , and EXCEPT

— , , , and Grouping extensions — GROUPING SETS , ROLLUP , and CUBE

— , , and Exact aggregates — MEDIAN , PERCENTILE_CONT , ARRAY_AGG , and STRING_AGG

Examples

Rank rows with a window function

SELECT customer_id, region, ROW_NUMBER () OVER ( PARTITION BY region ORDER BY total_amount DESC ) AS rank_in_region FROM my_namespace.sales_data

Filter with QUALIFY

SELECT customer_id, region, total_amount FROM my_namespace.sales_data QUALIFY ROW_NUMBER () OVER ( PARTITION BY region ORDER BY total_amount DESC ) <= 3

Combine tables with a set operation

SELECT customer_id FROM my_namespace.sales_data EXCEPT SELECT customer_id FROM my_namespace.archived_sales