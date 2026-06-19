Manage all your routes from one page in the dashboard

The Routes page in the Cloudflare dashboard now shows the routes across all of your connectors — Cloudflare Mesh and Cloudflare Tunnel routes alongside Cloudflare WAN and Magic Transit static routes — in a single table, instead of a separate routes view per product.

From the unified Routes page you can:

Visualize your network with an interactive map that shows how your destinations flow through to your connectors — including equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) routes where the same prefix is served by several connectors. Select a node to filter the table down to the routes behind it.

that shows how your destinations flow through to your connectors — including equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) routes where the same prefix is served by several connectors. Select a node to filter the table down to the routes behind it. See every route in one table , with its destination, type, connector, priority, and source, and filter or sort to find what you need.

, with its destination, type, connector, priority, and source, and filter or sort to find what you need. Create, edit, and delete routes of any supported type without leaving the page. When adding a Cloudflare WAN or Magic Transit static route, you now pick the next hop by connector name instead of typing its IP.

of any supported type without leaving the page. When adding a Cloudflare WAN or Magic Transit static route, you now pick the next hop by instead of typing its IP. Manage virtual networks from a dedicated tab.

from a dedicated tab. Test a route to see which connector and next hop a destination resolves to before you commit a change.

To find it, go to Networking > Routes in the dashboard sidebar.

Your existing routes, APIs, and configurations are unchanged — this is a dashboard experience that brings them together in one place. Learn how to add routes and manage virtual networks.