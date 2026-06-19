New Asia-Pacific location hints: apac-ne and apac-se

Durable Objects now supports two new location hints for Asia-Pacific: apac-ne (Northeast Asia-Pacific) and apac-se (Southeast Asia-Pacific). Use apac-ne or apac-se when you want finer-grained placement within Asia-Pacific rather than the broader apac hint.

Use the new hints the same way as any other locationHint :

JavaScript // Northeast Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, etc.) const stubNE = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id , { locationHint : "apac-ne" } ) ; // Southeast Asia-Pacific (Singapore, Indonesia, etc.) const stubSE = env . MY_DURABLE_OBJECT . get ( id , { locationHint : "apac-se" } ) ;

If your users are spread across all of Asia-Pacific, the existing apac hint remains the right choice. Only reach for apac-ne or apac-se when your traffic is clearly concentrated in one sub-region and you want to minimize round-trip time to that audience. The default behavior and what we generally recommended is not adding a location hint unless absolutely needed, this will create the Durable Object as close to the initializing request as possible to reduce latency.

As with all location hints, these are best-effort suggestions. Cloudflare will place the Durable Object in a nearby data center, not necessarily the exact hinted location.

For the full list of supported hints, refer to Data location — Provide a location hint.