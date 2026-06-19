Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New Asia-Pacific location hints: apac-ne and apac-se
Durable Objects now supports two new location hints for Asia-Pacific:
apac-ne (Northeast Asia-Pacific) and
apac-se (Southeast Asia-Pacific). Use
apac-ne or
apac-se when you want finer-grained placement within Asia-Pacific rather than the broader
apac hint.
Use the new hints the same way as any other
locationHint:
If your users are spread across all of Asia-Pacific, the existing
apac hint remains the right choice. Only reach for
apac-ne or
apac-se when your traffic is clearly concentrated in one sub-region and you want to minimize round-trip time to that audience. The default behavior and what we generally recommended is not adding a location hint unless absolutely needed, this will create the Durable Object as close to the initializing request as possible to reduce latency.
As with all location hints, these are best-effort suggestions. Cloudflare will place the Durable Object in a nearby data center, not necessarily the exact hinted location.
For the full list of supported hints, refer to Data location — Provide a location hint.