Updated Workers AI popularity metric in Cloudflare Radar

Radar has changed how it measures Workers AI model and task popularity.

Previously, popularity was based on the number of unique accounts running inferences against each model or task. It is now based on the number of inferences, giving a more representative view of actual usage volume. This change will affect all new measurements as well as historical data. As a result, the model and task distributions shown on Radar may differ from what you saw previously, and historical trends may shift accordingly.

The Workers AI model popularity ↗ chart shows the distribution of inferences across models.

The Workers AI task popularity ↗ chart shows the distribution of inferences across tasks.

The same data is available via the following API endpoints:

Explore the data on the AI Insights page ↗.