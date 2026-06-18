Create PlanetScale Postgres and MySQL databases, billed to your Cloudflare account

You can create PlanetScale Postgres and MySQL databases from Cloudflare and bill PlanetScale database usage through your Cloudflare account as a pay-as-you-go customer. Cloudflare contract customers will be able to add PlanetScale usage to their contract in July so reach out to your Cloudflare account team if interested.

Create a PlanetScale database from the Cloudflare dashboard to check out globally distirbuted Workers optimized for regional data access.

PlanetScale databases created from Cloudflare work with Workers through Hyperdrive. Hyperdrive manages database connection pools and query caching, so you can use PlanetScale as a centralized relational database for Workers applications without changing your database drivers, object-relational mapping (ORM) libraries, or SQL tooling.

PlanetScale usage appears on your Cloudflare invoice each billing period as a dollar total at PlanetScale's standard pricing ↗. You can introspect per-database billing usage via PlanetScale's dashboard ↗.

When you create a PlanetScale database from the Cloudflare dashboard, you receive the same PlanetScale developer experience, including development branches, query insights, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) server support for agents.

To get started, refer to PlanetScale Postgres and MySQL with Hyperdrive.