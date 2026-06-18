Cloudflare identity provider is now the default for new accounts

When you create a new Zero Trust organization, Cloudflare now adds the Cloudflare identity provider as your default login method. Previously, new organizations started with one-time PIN (OTP).

With the Cloudflare identity provider, your users authenticate using their existing Cloudflare account credentials, and authentication is restricted to members of your account. You can still add OTP or connect any third-party identity provider whenever you need to.

This change only applies to newly created accounts. Existing organizations keep the login methods they already have configured. If you would like to use the Cloudflare Identity Provider in an existing account, you must enable it.