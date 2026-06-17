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Post-quantum ML-DSA certificates for Authenticated Origin Pulls and Custom Origin Trust Store

SSL/TLS

Cloudflare now accepts ML-DSA (FIPS 204) post-quantum certificates on the connection between Cloudflare's edge and your origin server. Combined with our existing X25519MLKEM768 key agreement, this lets you establish end-to-end post-quantum authentication on the Cloudflare-to-origin connection.

ML-DSA is supported in two origin-facing features:

Refer to Post-quantum signatures for certificate generation and setup guidance, and to PQC in Cloudflare products for the current post-quantum deployment status across Cloudflare.