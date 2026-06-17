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Manage Artifacts from the Cloudflare dashboard

Artifacts

You can now configure Artifacts namespaces, repos, and tokens directly from the Cloudflare dashboard.

Artifacts is Git-compatible storage that lets you store repos on Cloudflare and interact with them using standard Git workflows.

You can view and create namespaces, which are top-level containers for repos:

Artifacts namespaces dashboard showing namespace search and create namespace controls

You can view, create, fork, and search repos within a namespace:

Artifacts repositories dashboard showing repo source, access, and created columns

You can open a repo to view its files and copy its Git remote URL.

Artifacts repository overview showing files, commits, token management, and quick actions

You can also provision tokens directly from the dashboard to scope Git access to a single repo, with read tokens for clone, fetch, and pull workflows, or write tokens when a client needs to push changes.

To get started, go to the Cloudflare dashboard and select Storage & databases > Artifacts.

If you are enrolled in the Artifacts beta, you can use the dashboard to set up Artifacts. If you would like to join the beta, complete the request form.