TCP connections via connect() over VPC Networks

VPC Network bindings now support the connect() Socket API for raw TCP connections to private destinations, in addition to HTTP traffic via fetch() .

This means Workers can now open TCP sockets to any private service reachable through the bound Cloudflare Tunnel, Cloudflare Mesh, or Cloudflare WAN on-ramp — Redis, Memcached, MQTT, custom binary protocols, or any other TCP-based service.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " vpc_networks " : [ { " binding " : "PRIVATE_NETWORK" , " network_id " : "cf1:network" , " remote " : true } ] } TOML [[ vpc_networks ]] binding = "PRIVATE_NETWORK" network_id = "cf1:network" remote = true

At runtime, use connect() on the binding to open a TCP socket to a private destination:

TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { // Open a TCP connection to a private Redis instance const socket = await env . PRIVATE_NETWORK . connect ( "10.0.1.50:6379" ) ; // Write a Redis PING command const writer = socket . writable . getWriter () ; await writer . write ( new TextEncoder () . encode ( "PING \r

" )) ; await writer . close () ; return new Response ( socket . readable ) ; }, };

Note connect() over VPC Networks currently supports plaintext TCP only.

For more details, refer to VPC Networks and the Workers Binding API.