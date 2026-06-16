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TCP connections via connect() over VPC Networks

Workers VPC

VPC Network bindings now support the connect() Socket API for raw TCP connections to private destinations, in addition to HTTP traffic via fetch().

This means Workers can now open TCP sockets to any private service reachable through the bound Cloudflare Tunnel, Cloudflare Mesh, or Cloudflare WAN on-ramp — Redis, Memcached, MQTT, custom binary protocols, or any other TCP-based service.

JSONC
{
  "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
  "vpc_networks": [
    {
      "binding": "PRIVATE_NETWORK",
      "network_id": "cf1:network",
      "remote": true
    }
  ]
}

At runtime, use connect() on the binding to open a TCP socket to a private destination:

TypeScript
export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {
    // Open a TCP connection to a private Redis instance
    const socket = await env.PRIVATE_NETWORK.connect("10.0.1.50:6379");


    // Write a Redis PING command
    const writer = socket.writable.getWriter();
    await writer.write(new TextEncoder().encode("PING\r\n"));
    await writer.close();


    return new Response(socket.readable);
  },
};

For more details, refer to VPC Networks and the Workers Binding API.