Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
TCP connections via connect() over VPC Networks
VPC Network bindings now support the
connect() Socket API for raw TCP connections to private destinations, in addition to HTTP traffic via
fetch().
This means Workers can now open TCP sockets to any private service reachable through the bound Cloudflare Tunnel, Cloudflare Mesh, or Cloudflare WAN on-ramp — Redis, Memcached, MQTT, custom binary protocols, or any other TCP-based service.
At runtime, use
connect() on the binding to open a TCP socket to a private destination:
For more details, refer to VPC Networks and the Workers Binding API.